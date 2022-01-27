Interfor (IFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.14 per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

TSE IFP opened at C$36.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$44.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

IFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

