Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,885 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICGUF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

