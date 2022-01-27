International Business Machines Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.26 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

