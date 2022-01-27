International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. 1,037,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.