International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 44,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 31,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The company has a market cap of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International General Insurance by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

