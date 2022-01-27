Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITRK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.75).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,214 ($70.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,506.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,347.30. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08). The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.