Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.80 ($3.18).

ISP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.