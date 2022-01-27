Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.90.

Shares of INTU traded up $10.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.43. 60,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,050. Intuit has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.