Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Invesco stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

