Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

