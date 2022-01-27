Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 3.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,357. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

