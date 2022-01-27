Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

