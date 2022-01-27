Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average daily volume of 308 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 698,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

