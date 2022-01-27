IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.07

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $37.74. IRadimed shares last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 87,362 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $221,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $412,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,194 shares of company stock worth $7,045,271 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

