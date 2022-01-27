iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.