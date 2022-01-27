iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,207,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

