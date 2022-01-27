iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

