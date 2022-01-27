iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 271.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.