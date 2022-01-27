iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.45

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 617250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 373,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 188,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

