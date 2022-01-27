iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,185,000 after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 1,057,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

