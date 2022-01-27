iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.04

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 291254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.