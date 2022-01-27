iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.04

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 291254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
