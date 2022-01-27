iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.84. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.08 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

