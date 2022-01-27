iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.86. 1,954,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,459,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.23 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

