iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,833. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

