iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,065. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

