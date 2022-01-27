Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

