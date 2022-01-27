Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Financial Review

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaguar Health and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -973.74% -183.74% -78.30% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Health and Amarillo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.45%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Health and Amarillo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $9.39 million 3.92 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,283.22 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Amarillo Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.