Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

