Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,913.99

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,913.99 ($25.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.85). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($25.82), with a volume of 20,817 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,914 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,913.99.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

