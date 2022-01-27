Jared M. Wolff Buys 5,015 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BANC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

