Jaswir Singh Purchases 14,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 250 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £100 million and a PE ratio of 20.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.66.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

CBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.