JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $95.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JD. CLSA boosted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of JD opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

