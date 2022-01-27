Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

