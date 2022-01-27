Jefferies Financial Group Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

