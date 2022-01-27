Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Genpact (NYSE:G)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

