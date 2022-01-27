Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,839,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.