Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Golar LNG Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%.

GLNG opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

