Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.30). Approximately 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 617.50 ($8.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 611.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 600.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

