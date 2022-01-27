John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 775,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

