Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $30,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.