Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 584 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

