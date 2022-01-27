Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases Shares of 2,485 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

