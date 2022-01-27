Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,849,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $289,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $240.96 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

