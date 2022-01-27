JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.27).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 108.70 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.26. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £558.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

