JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JCH stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754 ($10.17). The company had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The firm has a market cap of £448.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 601.14 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 790 ($10.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 761.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile
