JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JCH stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754 ($10.17). The company had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The firm has a market cap of £448.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 601.14 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 790 ($10.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 761.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.