Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,446.50

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50) and last traded at GBX 3,446.50 ($46.50), with a volume of 79722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,591 ($48.45).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,910 ($120.21) to GBX 7,130 ($96.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,188.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,424.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.