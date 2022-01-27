Kadena 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.41 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00015661 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $959.81 million and $76.41 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,816,066 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

