KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 37.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $536,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

