Karen Kwan Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.18. 214,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,813. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$26.46 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.