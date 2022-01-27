Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.49. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.